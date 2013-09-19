New Market Report: Current Development of Emerging OSs for Smart Handheld Devices

Fast Market Research recommends "Current Development of Emerging OSs for Smart Handheld Devices" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The smart handheld device market has been dominated by Android and iOS, with their collective market share topping 90%. While Windows Phone and BlackBerry are struggling to catch up, many vendors have launched emerging OSs to vie for the growing market. With unique business models and alliances, emerging OSs are posing a threat to the incumbents. This research profiles the development of emerging OSs, including Firefox OS, Tizen, Ubuntu Touch, and Sailfish OS.
List of Topics
Development of the worldwide smart handheld device market and OSs adopted by major device vendors
Profiles of emerging OSs, such as Firefox OS, Tizen, Ubuntu Touch, and Sailfish, with their platform features, app ecosystem, app stores, and market releases included
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, America Moovil, Apple, Asus, BlackBerry, Canonical, China Unicom, Dell, DNA, Etisalat, Foxconn, Fujitsu, Geeksphone, Google, HTC, HP, Huawei, Hutchison Three Group, Intel, Jolla, KDDI, KT, Lenovo, LG, LiMo Foundation, Linux Foundation, MegaFon, MI, Microsoft, Mozilla, NEC, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Orange, Panasonic, Qtel, Qualcomm, Sailfish Alliance, Samsung, SingTel, SK Telecom, Smart, Sony, Sprint, ST-Ericsson, TCL, Telefonica, Telenor, Telstra, Tizen Association, TMN, VimpelCom, Vodafone, ZTE
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