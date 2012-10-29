Fast Market Research recommends "Cyber Security in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- GlobalData's latest research "Cyber Security in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020" provides insights into global developments related to cyber security in smart grid. The global market for cyber security in smart grid is in the introductory phase with considerable measures being undertaken by countries around the world. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published guidelines for implementing cyber security in smart grid during 2010 and a revised version in 2012, and these guidelines are being considered by a number of countries across the globe for implementation. In Europe, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are the key countries for smart grid cyber security, as there are a number of guidelines and policies in place to data privacy. The global smart grid cyber security market (excluding China) will grow gradually during the 2012-2020 period. The market, excluding China, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during 2011-2020 while China will grow at a CAGR of 40% during the same period. The report covers various aspects of cyber security industry in smart grid such as market sizing, outlook, key issues and competitive landscape analysis. Starting with a discussion on the global market for cyber security solutions in smart grid, it explores initiatives undertaken for deployment of cyber security solutions in smart grid globally. The report explains smart grid cyber security industry dynamics, both globally and in key nations by identifying the key market drivers and barriers, standards, policies and technology trends. Analysis of the key issues that are influencing the global market for cyber security solutions in smart grid is central to the report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size and forecasts of the global and key smart grid cyber security markets
- Key geographies including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and China
- Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020.
- Key industry metrics such as growth drivers and restraints
- Competitive Scenario Analysis for players in the smart grid cyber security industry with profiles of companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, N-Dimension Solutions Inc., SAIC, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., S&C Electric Company and Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.
- Regulatory framework - Policies and standards governing the market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the high-growth markets in the global smart grid cyber security arena
- Facilitate strategic decision making in the smart grid cyber security industry
- Inform your decisions on market penetration and expansion plans in the smart grid cyber security industry
- Identify and capitalize on key industry trends
- Develop a robust understanding of the historic market scenario to inform your deal-making decisions
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, N-Dimension Solutions Inc., SAIC, Inc., Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., S&C Electric Company, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.
