New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Cyclohexane Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Cyclohexane Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico Cyclohexane industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Cyclohexane industry in Mexico. The report covers Mexico Cyclohexane plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Cyclohexane demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Cyclohexane producers in Mexico. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico Cyclohexane industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Cyclohexane industry supply scenario in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Cyclohexane plants in Mexico with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Cyclohexane industry market dynamics in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Cyclohexane plants
- Company shares of key Cyclohexane producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Cyclohexane industry in Mexico
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Cyclohexane industry in Mexico
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Cyclohexane industry in Mexico
- Understand the market positioning of Cyclohexane producers in Mexico
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Mexico
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Petroleos Mexicanos,
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