Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion", which provides insights into the cytotoxic therapies market until 2017 for eight oncology indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major oncology indications, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer. The report examines the global oncology disease treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of cytotoxic therapies and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan is provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the cytotoxic therapies R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the cytotoxic therapies market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that have taken place in the cytotoxic therapies market.
In 2010, the cytotoxic therapies market for eight major oncology indications was estimated at $10.1 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2002. GBI Research forecasts the market to decline marginally at a CAGR of (0.1%) between 2010 and 2017, to record a sales value of $10.1 billion by 2017. The eight indications covered are breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer. The growth in major markets such as the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan, was driven mainly by the increasing prevalence and prescription population, and the combination of cytotoxic medicines with biologics, while the overall decline in market value is a result of patent expiries in the forecast period and subsequent reduction in annual cost of therapy.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sanofi, Eli Lilly & Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
