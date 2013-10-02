New Market Report: Czech Republic Retail Report Q4 2013

New Retailing research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The Czech Republic Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags short-term concerns about the impact on the country's economic outlook of the government's continued commitment to fiscal austerity.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Czech retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of a potential delay in the improvement of external demand for Czech exports on the Czech consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Czech retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Czech per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 19% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 39%. The country comes fifth (out of 10) in BMI's Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Retail Risk/Reward Ratings, and notably outperforms for Risk.
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Among all retail categories, mass grocery retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with BMI forecasting sales to expand by almost 34%, from US$14.54bn in 2013 to US$19.44bn by 2017. Through to 2017, we expect the proportional contribution of supermarkets and hypermarkets to remain dominant, with premiumisation momentum expected to pick up in line with the pre-crisis trend. In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the fact that the Czech Republic, which joined the EU in May 2004, has a reasonably open economy compared with some neighbouring CEE markets, and some companies from outside the region continue to transfer part of their business to the Czech Republic to reduce costs and take advantage of the domestic market.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- BMI believes that, despite the Czech Republic's worse than expected economic results in Q113, the country is poised for a modest turnaround this year as leading indicators signal that the worst may now be over. Although we have slightly revised down our forecast for growth for 2013 and 2014 - from 0.5% previously to 0.2% this year, and from 1.9% to 1.3% for 2014 - we maintain our expectation for a modest rebound of the Czech economy in 2013.
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