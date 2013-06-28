New Market Report: Debit and Credit Cards in Colombia - a Snapshot (2012)

New Financial Services research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Debit and Credit Cards in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers all credit & debit cards for consumer and commercial use. It excludes store/retail cards. Market volume is based on numbers of cards in circulation; market value is the total value of transactions. Market size for Debit and Credit Cards in Colombia is given in COP and card with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia
- Emerging Opportunities in Saudi Arabia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Greece
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands