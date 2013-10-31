New Market Report: Debit Card Market Size and Forecast in Morocco to 2017: Market Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "Debit Card Market Size and Forecast in Morocco to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- "Debit Card Market Size and Forecast in Morocco to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the financial services industry covering the debit card market in Morocco. It provides insights into the market size and growth potentials of Moroccan cards and payment industry for the following categories by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume:
- Overall Card Industry Size and Forecast
- Debit Card Category Size and Forecast
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of debit card industry in Morocco
- It provides current values for debit card for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It provides break-up of the debit card market by transaction volume and transaction value
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the debit card market in Morocco
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