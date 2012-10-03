New Market Report: Demand in Emerging Markets in the Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot

Recently published research from Canadean, "Demand in Emerging Markets in the Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading beverage industry executives.
- Analysis of the demand in emerging markets in the global beverage industry.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading beverage industry executives. It analyzes how demand expectations are set to change in the beverage industry in 2012-13. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, company turnover, buyer, supplier and region.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 144 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 29% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on demand in emerging markets of global beverage industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding market growth.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook and demand in emerging markets that are identified by suppliers and buyers.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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