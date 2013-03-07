New Market Report: Denmark Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Denmark Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI View: Denmark's telecoms market is characterised by slow revenue and subscriber growth in the mobile and broadband sectors, declining subscriptions in the fixed-line sector, and low margins across all services. This is mainly because of market saturation and regulatory directives that aim to improve competition, as well as customer willingness to regularly switch service providers. In the future, BMI expects growth in the telecoms market to be driven by converged services and other data-centric mobile and fixed services.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 1.5% y-o-y but was flat q-o-q in Q312, as strong growth at Telenor was offset by subscriber losses at TDC and Telia Mobile. As a result, ARPU at TDC and Telia was stable q-o-q but Telenor's saw another downward shift.
- On the back of ongoing subscriber losses and slowing demand for VoIP services, we have revised forecasts for Denmark's fixed-line market downwards. We now expect penetration will sink to 39.3% by YE12, falling to 30.6% by 2017.
- According to the regulator's data, growth in Denmark's broadband market was slightly stronger than envisaged by BMI in 2011 due to solid take-up of mobile broadband subscriptions. As a result, we have revised our forecast for 2012 upwards, expecting that penetration will hit 58% by year end. Our extended forecast predicts that broadband penetration will rise to 63.8% by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q1 2013