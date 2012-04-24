Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
The market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment consists of devices used in diagnosing dental diseases/conditions and treating the same. These include dental chairs, hand pieces, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, instrument delivery systems, dental lasers, intra oral and extra oral radiology equipment, and CBCT scanners. The global market for these equipments was valued at $4.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2011-2016.
Increasing incidence of oral disease and significant transitions in the oral care needs, such as patient preference for painless diagnosis and surgeries, will drive growth of the market for dental equipments. Technological innovations in the field of imaging and radiology facilitate quick and effective diagnosis. The growing ageing population is the major consumer segment for this market, due to increasing rates of oral disease and edentulousness in the same. Also, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry further fuels the market growth. The increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners enables end-users to avail of dental care services at a larger level, thereby boosting the global dental devices market returns.
Emerging technologies will have a great impact over the overall growth of the market, as these will help reduce the overall turnaround time for dental procedures and also improve the efficiency of practitioners. For instance, introduction of CAD/CAM technology has considerably reduced the designing time for dental prostheses like crowns and bridges and 3D imaging techniques have improved patient diagnosis and procedure planning. While lack of consumer awareness in developing economies may hinder market growth, industry players still have immense growth opportunities due to less stringent regulations with respect to introduction of new and advanced products and also their pricing. Increasing insurance coverage in the developed countries and rising income levels in developing nations like India and China are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this market.
