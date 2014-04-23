Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Digestive Remedies in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Although consumers are more aware of healthier nutrition as a way to prevent a wide array of negative health consequences, the rise of diet-based health conditions (constipation, gastritis, IBS, heartburn) along with more chronic conditions like cardiovascular illnesses related with being overweight or obese is a reflex of a contradiction which is based on the lack of education of consumers. Within this panorama, although healthier food is rising in the market (low-fat, reduced-calorie and...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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