Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Direct Selling in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Direct selling posted retail value sales growth of 10% in 2013, which was in line with the performance observed in 2012. The channel benefitted from the positive performance of the Peruvian economy, which allowed consumers to spend more on non-essential beauty and wellness products. In addition, beauty and personal care direct sellers, which again accounted for a leading retail value sales share, continued to engage in frequent product innovation, offered attractive discounts and increased their sale forces, which aggressively promoted their products throughout the whole country.
Competitive Landscape
Cetco SA remained the leading player in direct selling in 2013, on a retail value sales share of 25%. This was largely thanks to its excellent market segmentation, achieved with its three brands L'Bel, which was oriented towards upper income consumers, and Esika and Cyzone, which targeted middle and lower-middle income segments. Unique SA ranked second, on a retail value sale share of 17% in 2013. This performance was based on the wide popularity of the Unique brand and the good quality of its products. Productos Avon SA followed on a retail value sales share of 14%, thanks to offering affordable products of standard quality that targeted middle and low income consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Direct selling sales are set to see a constant value CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, which represents a slight slowdown from the CAGR of 6% recorded over the review period. Beauty and personal care direct selling, the largest category, will continue as the main growth driver for direct selling as a whole. The higher disposable incomes of Peruvian consumers, increasingly hectic lifestyles, growing focus on personal appearance, and aggressive advertising by beauty consultants will all positively affect demand over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Direct Selling industry in Peru with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Direct Selling industry in Peru, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Direct Selling in Peru market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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