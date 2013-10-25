New Market Report: Dishwashing Products in Poland - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashing Products in Poland - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Dishwashing Products in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market comprises all products for hand and machine dishwashing. Market sizes are based on sales through all retail outlets and direct to consumer. Market size for Dishwashing Products in Poland is given in PLN with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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