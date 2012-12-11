Recently published research from GBI Research, "Drug Discovery and Development Market in Asia - Partnerships Between MNCs and Asian Academic Institutions and Healthcare Research Organizations are Driving R&D Innovation", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Drug Discovery and Development Market in Asia - Partnerships Between MNCs and Asian Academic Institutions and Healthcare Research Organizations are Driving R&D Innovation". The report provides key data, information and analysis of the major trends and issues affecting the drug discovery and development market in seven major countries in Asia, namely China, India, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. The report provides a comprehensive insight into market segmentation, covering drug discovery and development market sizes, the strategic context for deciding a location in Asia to conduct clinical research, strategies adopted by global pharmaceutical companies in outsourcing R&D processes to Asian countries, and the regulatory landscapes there. The report provides a detailed analysis of the regulatory authorities, clinical trial approval processes and recent regulatory changes in the clinical trial environment. The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the market, profiling key Contract Research Organizations (CRO) market players, along with a brief description of the business, major services and major M&A and partnership deals. The report also provides detailed analysis of major partnership and M&A deals that have taken place in the Asian drug discovery and development market along with segmentation by year, deal type, geography and phase of development.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research finds that the total drug discovery and development market size in the top seven Asian countries was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2011 and is forecast to reach $17.3 billion by the end of 2018. Revenue growth has been surpassed by investments in pharmaceutical R&D that have not increased the output of new medicines. Research-based pharmaceutical companies outsource R&D processes to CROs which offer integrated services across the life-sciences R&D value chain. Globalization in the clinical trial industry has led to an increased number of trials being conducted in emerging markets.
