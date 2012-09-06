Recently published research from GBI Research, "e-Clinical Trial Solutions Market to 2018 - Growing Complexity of Clinical Trials and Increased Focus on Accuracy and Efficiency Drive Trial Sponsors to Adopt Novel Technologies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "e-Clinical Trial Solutions Market to 2018 - Growing Complexity of Clinical Trials and Increased Focus on Accuracy and Efficiency Drive Trial Sponsors to Adopt Novel Technologies", which provides key data and analysis of the major factors affecting the market for eClinical trial solutions in the pharmaceuticals industry. The report also analyzes the opportunities and threats in the eClinical trial solutions market, and the key market drivers and barriers to the adoption of eClinical trial solutions in the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is based on proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed market characterization, including market size and technology adoption, and forecasts until 2018.
- Data and analysis on the eClinical trial solutions market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Analysis and review of the key events and milestones that will impact the future of the global eclinical trial solutions market. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Insightful review of key industry drivers, restraints and challenges which are likely to impact the global eclinical trial solutions market in the long run.
- Case studies on cost cutting in clinical trials for clinical trial management systems, clinical supply chain management systems, clinical data management systems, intellectual voice response systems, e-diaries and standardization.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players and the competitive landscape.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the eClinical trial solutions market.
- Drive revenues by understanding key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the eClinical trial solutions market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with a potentially strong product portfolio, and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
- What's the next big thing in the eClinical trial solutions market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Dermatology - Most Trials Focus on Atopic Dermatitis While Acne Vulgaris Has Highest Patient Numbers
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Respiratory Diseases - Most Clinical Trial Activity Focused on Asthma and COPD
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Central Nervous System Disorders - Highest Number of Patients were Recruited for Clinical Trials in Schizophrenia
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Cardiovascular Diseases - Average Patient Recruitment per Trial was the Highest in Venous Thromboembolism
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Autoimmune Disorders-Average Patient Recruitment Per Trial has Continued to Decline Over the Past Decade
- Peripheral Arterial Disease Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011
- Human Genome Sciences, Inc. (HGSI) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Endpoints - Clinical Trials in CNS Disorders - Multiple Endpoints and Ratings Scales are Becoming More Widely Adopted
- Chronic Pain Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2012