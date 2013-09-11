New Market Report: Ear Care in Brazil

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- ANVISA (Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency) only permits a limited number of types of ear care products to be commercialised as OTC. Therefore, sales are limited to products designed to ease minor discomfort, which result from a build-up of ear wax or fluid accumulation.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ear Care in Belarus
- Ear Care in Italy
- Ear Care in Hungary
- Ear Care in Australia
- Ear Care in Denmark
- Ear Care in Pakistan
- Ear Care in Estonia
- Ear Care in Sweden
- Ear Care in India
- Ear Care in Dominican Republic