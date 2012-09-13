New Healthcare research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- eClinical solutions are employed to manage the entire process of a clinical trial as well as the large amounts of data involved at various stages and from various sites. They help in efficient and accurate planning, preparation, performance, and reporting of clinical trials, including participant information, trial and filing deadlines and other important milestones. The global eClinical solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the study period (2012-2017).
In this report, the global eClinical solutions market is studied by end-users, delivery modes, components, and product types.
The U.S. is the largest market, and shows a remarkable growth opportunity. The second largest market is Europe, while growth in the Asia is also expected to take greater leaps in the near future.
The markets covered include:
Global eClinical solutions market, by products
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)
Clinical Data Management System (CDMS)
Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
Coding Systems
Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)
Institutional Review Board (IRB) System
Electronic Patient Reported Outcome (ePRO)
Others
Global eClinical solutions market, by end-users
Pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical
Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
Healthcare Providers (Academic institutions/universities, hospitals, and research institutions)
Global eClinical solutions market, by components
Software
Hardware
Services
Global eClinical solutions market, by delivery modes
Licensed Enterprise(on-premise)
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
eClinical solutions market, by geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of the World (ROW)
To ensure that clinical trials achieve their primary purpose of collecting data effectively, stakeholders look for solutions which facilitate the management of data, trial logistics, and project flow. Introduction of eClinical solutions has transformed the clinical trial process to a remarkable degree. eClinical solutions enable real-time data analysis and speed up the process. This reduces project time cost, and enhances the quality of clinical process and data analysis. This in turn optimizes the drug development process to run at a faster pace with required quality. As profit and regulatory compliance pressures increase, pharmaceutical companies actively seeking ways to decrease the cost and manage the risk of their clinical trials.
Integration of various eClinical solutions on a single platform is trending the clinical trials industry. In order to leverage the benefits of technology to the fullest, industry should adopt the process of integrating various healthcare IT systems such as EHR, EMR and others for enhanced functionality.
