Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Eczema Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global Eczema therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global eczema therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global eczema therapeutics sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimated the global eczema therapeutics market to value $2,035.5m in 2010. It is expected to grow to a value of $3,834.5m by 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is primarily attributed to an increase in prevalence rate, patient awareness of the disease pattern. In 2010, the prevalence of eczema reported within the seven geographies (the US, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan), was between 10%-20%. GlobalData expects that the number of eczema patients will increase, along with an increase in prevalence. Some factors associated with an increased risk of eczema include environmental factors, hygiene conditions, lack of awareness and educational levels. Also the expected launch of novel molecules with improved safety, efficacy and tolerability will further drive the market growth. However, an increase in product competition due to genericization is a barrier for the market, which would decrease the growth over the forecast period in comparison to historic growth. Another factor that could restrain the market is shifting of patients to alternative therapies over conventional therapies. Different forms of complementary or alternative treatment options for eczema are meant to compliment drug treatment and not to replace these treatments. Complementary or alternative medicine can be classified as herbal therapies, which are treatments using plant species, and non-herbal therapies, such as homeopathy, acupuncture and aromatherapy. The most commonly used herbal formulations are based on traditional Chinese medicines (TCM). Increasing acceptance of these therapies is proving to be a negative growth factor for existing therapeutics products. Globally, the US is the major contributor followed by Japan to the overall eczema market.
