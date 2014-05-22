Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eggs in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Halfway through 2012, egg farms in the Mexican state of Jalisco suffered an outbreak of avian flu. The outbreak directly affected 15% of national egg production with Jalisco being one of the main regions of egg production in Mexico. In 2012, the reduced production volume of eggs in Mexico, due to the outbreak and concern among neighbouring producers, put strong upward pressure on the price of eggs. Therefore, from June to November 2012 the price of eggs increased by 95%, well above national...
Euromonitor International's Eggs in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Eggs market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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