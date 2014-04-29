Fast Market Research recommends "Electricity: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The electricity industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global electricity market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global electricity market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key electricity market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global electricity market with five year forecasts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global electricity market had total revenues of $1,881.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.8% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 17,225.7 TWh in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $2,513.0bn by the end of 2017.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global electricity market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global electricity market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electricity market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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