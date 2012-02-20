Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Market for Clinical Trials in Poland - Cost Advantages of Nearly 30% as Compared to the US" from GBI Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, "Emerging Market for Clinical Trials in Poland - Cost Advantages of Nearly 30% as Compared to the US" which provides key data, information and analysis of the major trends and issues affecting the clinical trial market in Poland. The report provides a comprehensive insight of the reasons for outsourcing clinical trials to Poland and the key services provided by the Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) of Poland. The report provides a detailed analysis of the Polish market in terms of its size, and major service offerings of the CROs in Poland. The report also discusses the factors that are driving the clinical trial market in Poland. The report delves into the key documents required by the investigator and the sponsor before, during and after the conduct of clinical trials. The report also provides key alliances in the CRO market. Furthermore, the report looks into the major challenges that can restrict the growth of the clinical trials market in Poland.
With increasing cost-cutting pressures due to decreasing Research and Development (R&D) productivity, the patent expiries of blockbusters, drying pipelines and stringent regulations of governments, the cost of conducting research in the Western world is increasing and in turn is putting immense financial pressures on the major pharmaceutical companies. On the other hand, Poland is becoming an attractive location for conducting clinical research. Speed of patient recruitment and quality of clinical trial data are two major advantages in Poland. Moreover, improvements in clinical trial regulation could drive the market in the future. Although Poland controls a very small part of the global clinical research, this share is expected to rise in the future as the Western pharmaceuticals have realized the need to outsource the maximum possible amount of R&D work to low-cost countries. With clinical studies occupying the majority of R&D costs, there is a huge opportunity for significant cost savings.
However, developed countries will face several challenges to continue their growth momentum. Legislative drawbacks and a lack of social awareness towards clinical trials will be the major obstacles for companies in Poland. Moreover, increasing competition from other Eastern European countries is also expected to impede the growth of the clinical trial market in Poland.
