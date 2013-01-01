Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in Hungary's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- The card industry in Hungary grew at a CAGR of 0.82% during the review period. The growth was mainly driven by the debit card category which grew at a CAGR of 1.52%. There was a general aversion to credit-fuelled spending as reflected by the declines in the credit and charge card categories. Credit cards declined at a CAGR of -3.70% during the review period, and charge cards at a CAGR of -1.23%. The prepaid card category posted the highest growth during the review period and grew at a CAGR of 9.05%. Prepaid cards will be an emerging growth opportunity in Hungary's cards and payments industry. The category accounted for 2% of the industry during the review period and is expected to occupy 2.8% over the forecast period. The category grew by 9.05% during the review period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.46% over the forecast period. The emergence of contactless payments, near field communication (NFC) enabled smartphones, and the encouragement of cashless festivals in Hungary are expected to encourage the use of these cards. Closed-loop prepaid cards, issued by retail outlets, are expected to be the prime drivers of the category over the forecast period, with an expected CAGR of 16.89%.
Key Highlights
- The card industry in Hungary grew at a CAGR of 0.82% during the review period. The growth was mainly driven by the debit card category which grew at a CAGR of 1.52%.
- Credit cards declined at a CAGR of -3.70% during the review period, and charge cards at a CAGR of -1.23%. The prepaid card category posted the highest growth during the review period and grew at a CAGR of 9.05%.
- The emergence of NFC technology encouraged card use among Hungarian customers. NFC technology can be incorporated into mobile devices that have an NFC interface, and NFC-enabled smartphones can function as a contactless payment solution, which speeds up the processing of transactions and ensures greater security.
- In Hungary, price, convenience and value-added services are deciding factors when purchasing credit, debit and closed-loop prepaid cards.
- The Hungarian SEPA Association was established in 2008 and is expected to encourage growth in the cards and payments industry by incorporating SEPA standards.
Scope
Reasons to Get this Report
