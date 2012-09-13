New Financial Services research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The Chinese consumer finance market recorded strong growth during the review period. The penetration of personal loans in China for consumer durables, advances against fixed deposits and personal consumption is very low, and only XX% of the total consumer finance market value was used for personal consumption in 2011. The Chinese personal loan category increased in value from CNYXX billion in 2007 to CNYXX billion in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period. In order to increase domestic consumption in the country, the Chinese government allowed the establishment of consumer finance companies in China in 2009.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the personal loan industry in China
- It details historical values for the personal loan industry in China for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- The report provides a detailed analysis on key trends, drivers and challenges in the personal loan industry in China
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It provides data and analysis on the competitive landscape in the Chinese personal loan industry
- It details the marketing strategies adopted by various companies
- It profiles the major banks in China
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese personal loan industry
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Chinese personal loan industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Chinese personal loan industry
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies adopted by companies to sell consumer finance products
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the personal loan industry in China
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China Limited, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd, Bank of Communications Co. Ltd, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
