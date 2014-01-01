Recently published research from Timetric, "Emerging Opportunities in the Debit Cards Market in Turkey: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Emerging Opportunities in the Debit Cards Market in Turkey: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends" is the result of extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the debit cards market in the Turkey. The report provides insights on emerging consumer attitudes and market trends, and also provides market size and growth potential by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume of debit cards in the Turkey. This report also includes competitive landscape, industry dynamics and strategies adopted by the key competitors in the Turkish cards and payment industry.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of debit cards industry in the Turkey
- It provides current values for debit cards industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting the Turkey cards and payment industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the debit cards market in the Turkey
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities for the debit cards industry in the Turkey
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Turkey cards and payment industry
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling debit cards in the Turkey
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the cards and payment industry in the Turkey
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