Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- The Saudi Arabian consumer finance market valued SARXXX.X billion in 2011, after growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44% during the review period (2007-2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 9.05% over the forecast period (2012-2016). This strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic and microeconomic fundamentals, and by the increasing domestic demand for consumer finance services. The UAE consumer finance market valued AEDXXX.X billion in 2011, after growing at a CAGR of 4.49% during the review period. It is projected to record a high CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period (2012-2016). This robust growth will be primarily driven by the rising disposable income of the increasing expatriate population, and increased capital inflows due to rising oil exports. The Kuwaiti consumer finance market recorded strong growth during the review period and valued KWDX.X billion in 2011. It is projected to register a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period. This strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic conditions and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products. The Egyptian consumer finance market valued EGPXXX.X billion in 2011, after recording a CAGR of 11.51% during the review period. It is projected to continue its strong growth over the forecast period to reach a value of EGPXXX billion in 2016. This strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic fundamentals and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products.
Key Highlights
- The Saudi Arabian auto loans category increased in value at an impressive CAGR of 7.09% during the review period.
- Saudi Arabia's rising employment levels are expected to generate increased demand for consumer finance in the country. Unemployment in Saudi Arabia is projected to decrease from 9.8% in 2011 to 9.3% in 2016.
- Personal loans is the largest category in the UAE consumer finance market, accounting for 48% of the total market in 2011.
- Foreign banks have a strong presence in the UAE, but have to follow stringent regulations formulated and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.
- The law in Kuwait dictates that only 3-4% of the total area of the country can be used for private housing. The supply of residential property in the country is, therefore, restricted by law.
- The Egyptian auto loans category recorded a strong CAGR of 17.50% during the review period to reach a value of EGP8.9 billion in 2011.
- National Bank of Egypt is the largest company in the Egyptian consumer finance market with a 17% market share in 2011.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the consumer finance market in the Middle East
It details historical values for the consumer finance market in the Middle East for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Al-Rajhi Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Samba Financial Group, Mashreq Bank psc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank of Kuwait, Burgan Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Commercial International Bank, National Bank for Development, Housing and Development Bank
