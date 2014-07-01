Fast Market Research recommends "Energy Drinks in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Energy Drinks in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers sugar-free and regular energy drinks and shots. Energy drinks are marketed with additives specifically designed to increase alertness. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer including vending machines. Market value is calculated at prices in retailers. Market size for Energy Drinks in South Africa is given in ZAR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Regular
- Sugar-free
Compound annual growth rates
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Chill Beverages International, Dragon Beverage, Inc, Own Label, Others
