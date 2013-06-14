New Market Report: EpiCast Report: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Summary
Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is an infection of the nail fold or nail plate with dermatophytes, a type of fungus, especially Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton flocossom (Sterry et al., 2006). DO begins as a white/yellow spot under the tip of the nail. As the infection spreads deeper, it causes further discoloration and thickening of the nail, resulting in nail disfigurement and pain/discomfort.
The high worldwide prevalence of DO is primarily due to changes in factors relating to lifestyle, customs, and culture. The incidence and prevalence of DO in the EU was stable over a period of 30 years between the 1960s and 1990s due to a decline in industries such as coal mining, representing decreased use of industrial baths, while simultaneously there has been an increase in prevalence resulting from the use of communal recreational facilities, which led to a constant incidence of DO (Roberts, 1992; Seebacher et al., 2008). In Japan, the traditional Japanese practice of walking barefoot in the house, which facilitates the spread of the infection to family members, is the primary reason for the especially high prevalence and intensity of toenail fungal disease in Japan (Nishimoto, 2006; Watanabe et al., 2010).
Scope
- The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of DO in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).
- It also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the prevalent cases of DO, segmented by sex, and age (15-29 years, 30-49 years, 50-69 years, and >70 years) in these markets.
