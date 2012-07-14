New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Epidemiology: Stroke - Aging global population leads to more incident cases of stroke"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- Due to an increasing number of aging adults in the world's population, there will be an overall increase in the number of diagnosed incident cases of hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke in adults over the age of 40 in each of the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) over the next 10 years.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of stroke and atrial fibrillation incidence.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated wtih stroke
Report Highlights
Datamonitor epidemiologists forecast that in 2010 there were roughly 1.6 million incident cases of ischemic stroke in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and 1.9 million cases are predicted for 2020.
In 2010, there were roughly 233,974 diagnosed incident cases of hemorrhagic stroke in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and about 276,492 incident cases are predicted for 2020.
Atrial fibrillation is one of the leading independent risk factors associated with stroke. Datamonitor epidemiologists forecast there were almost 2 million incident cases of atrial fibrillation in the seven major markets in 2010 and approximately 2.3 million incident cases are forecast for 2020
- What are the most robust sources for stroke and atrial fibrillation incidence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decades in the US, Japan and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK)?
- How do changes in population structure and risk factors affect the trend in incident stroke and atrial fibrillation cases?
