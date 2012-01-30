New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Erectile Dysfunction Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Erectile Dysfunction Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global ED therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global ED therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global ED therapeutics sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimates that the Erectile Dysfunction(ED) therapeutics market was valued at $2,890m in 2010, and is forecast to decline at a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.2% over the next eight years, to reach $2,625m by 2018. The decline in the market is primarily due to the patent expiry of Cialis in 2017 and Levitra in 2018. However GlobalData's analysis suggests that the global ED therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of 3.4%, from $2,448m in 2005 to $2,890m in 2010. The growth in the market between 2005 and 2010 was attributed to the increasing elderly population and expected launch of avanafil in 2013 in the US.
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the ED therapeutics market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized market revenues data for seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) for ED therapeutics from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as PDE5 inhibitor, vasodilator, a1 adrenergic receptor antagonist, VPAC2 agonist, Melatonin receptor agonist, estrogen receptor antagonist, gene therapy, dopamine agonist and genito-urinary agent.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries for the ED therapeutics market. Key market players covered are VIVUS /Mitsubishi Tanabe, Apricus Bio, Plethora Solutions Holdings, and Warner Chilcott Plc/Dong-A Pharm.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the ED therapeutics market.
