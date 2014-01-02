New Market Report: Estee Lauder Cos Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World)

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Estee Lauder has performed strongly thanks to rapid expansion in emerging markets and apt identification of market opportunities. Its focus is, however, too narrow in comparison to some of its key competitors and this could potentially impact its long-term performance.
Euromonitor International's Estee Lauder Cos Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Estee Lauder Cos Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (USA)
- Beauty and Personal Care in the US
- Skin Care in the US
- Hair Care in the US
- Sun Care in the US
- Fragrances in the US
- Men's Grooming in the US
- Bath and Shower in the US
- Colour Cosmetics in the US
- Sets/Kits in the US