Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Ethyl Acetate Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Argentina Ethyl Acetate industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethyl Acetate industry in Argentina. The report covers Argentina Ethyl Acetate plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethyl Acetate demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethyl Acetate producers in Argentina. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Argentina Ethyl Acetate industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ethyl Acetate industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethyl Acetate plants in Argentina with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ethyl Acetate industry market dynamics in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethyl Acetate plants
- Company shares of key Ethyl Acetate producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethyl Acetate industry in Argentina
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ethyl Acetate industry in Argentina
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethyl Acetate industry in Argentina
- Understand the market positioning of Ethyl Acetate producers in Argentina
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Argentina
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
