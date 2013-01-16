New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Ethylbenzene Global Market to 2020 - Growth in South and Central America to Outpace China, While Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Major Volume Contributor"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Ethylbenzene Global Market to 2020 - Growth in South and Central America to Outpace China, While Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Major Volume Contributor", provides an in-depth analysis of the global ethylbenzene market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of major economic and market trends affecting the ethylbenzene markets in major regions of the world. The report contains demand, production analysis and forecasts, drivers and restraints, end use analysis and forecasts, and market share analysis for major producers in the major regions of the world. In addition, this report includes demand and production forecasts for major countries in all geographical regions of the world. The report also contains the historic and forecast price trends for all major countries. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global ethylbenzene market covering all the major parameters.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than half of global ethylbenzene demand and was the largest market for ethylbenzene in 2011, with 53% of the global demand share. A large portion of ethylbenzene demand in the Asia-Pacific region comes from China, which held around 28% of regional demand.
The global demand for ethylbenzene increased from 20.5m tons in 2000 to 25.1m tons in 2011 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The increase in global demand for ethylbenzene has been due largely to ethylbenzene usage growth in developing countries, led by China, which has more than compensated for the declining demand in the US and large markets in Europe. In the forecast period from 2011 to 2020, demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, with the increasing market dominance of Asia-Pacific region.
Scope
- Details of demand and production of ethylbenzene at global level from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years up to 2020
- Details of demand and production of ethylbenzene for all the major regions of the world such as north America, south and central America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe
- Detailed demand analysis of ethylbenzene by key end-use industries at a global level and for all major regions
- Detailed ethylbenzene demand analysis for the major countries in all the regions of the world such as China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, Belgium, the US, Canada, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina
- Price analysis and forecasts of ethylbenzene for all the major countries of the world
- Competitive landscape for ethylbenzene market globally, for major regions and major countries
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers, restraints and challenges for the ethylbenzene markets in all the major regions of the world
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, CNOOC Limited, CNPC, CPCC, Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, Eni S.p.A., Formosa Plastics Group, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Ineos Group Limited, IRPC Public Company Limited, Jiangsu Shuangliang Group Company Limited, JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, LG Chem Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, NPC, OAO "Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Petroleos Mexicanos, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Repsol YPF, S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SABIC, Samsung Petrochemical Company Limited, Saudi Industrial Investment Group, SIBUR Holding JSC, SK Innovation Company Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Taiwan Styrene Monomer Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, The Siam Cement Group, Tianjin Dagu Chemical Company, Limited, Total S.A., Unigel S.A.
