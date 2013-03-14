Fast Market Research recommends "Ethylene Industry Outlook in the UK to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Ethylene Industry Outlook in the UK to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of the UK Ethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylene industry in the UK. The report covers the UK Ethylene plants and presents installed capacity by feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethylene producers in the UK. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the UK Ethylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ethylene industry supply scenario in the UK from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethylene plants in the UK with capacity forecasts to 2017
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details
- Ethylene industry market dynamics in the UK from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylene plants
- Company shares of key Ethylene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylene industry in the UK
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ethylene industry in the UK
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylene industry in the UK
- Understand the market positioning of Ethylene producers in the UK
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in the UK
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ineos Group Limited,, Exxon Mobil Corporation,, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation,
