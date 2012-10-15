Fast Market Research recommends "Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" provides key market data on the Europe Cardiovascular Devices market - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Cardiovascular Devices market..
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sorin S.p.A, Biotronik SE & Co. KG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Sorin S.p.A., Cordis Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Philips Healthcare, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, GE Healthcare, Thoratec Corporation, Covidien plc, Schiller AG, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., HeartWare International, Inc., Goodman Co., Ltd., Zoll Medical Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc., Volcano Corporation, Opto Circuits India Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Mortara Instrument, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts Limited, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, AGA Medical Holdings, Inc., ev3 Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
