New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) industry. The research presents major market trends affecting DMT in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major DMT producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of the specific petrochemical in the region covering all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- DMT industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Europe from 2000 to 2016
- Information of all active and planned DMT plants in Europe with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- DMT industry market dynamics in Europe from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Europe with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming DMT plants in Europe
- Company shares of key competitors in Europe and across major countries in the region
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the DMT industry in Europe
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the DMT industry in Europe
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the DMT industry in Europe
- Understand the market positioning of DMT producers in Europe
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Europe
Companies Mentioned in this Report: JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno,, Haci Omer Sabanci Holding A.S.,, ARQUES Industries AG,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants