Recently published research from GlobalData, "Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- GlobalData’s new report, “Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others” provides key market data on the Europe Orthopedic Devices market – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Germany, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom..
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories – Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Prosthetics.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Biomet, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Ossur hf., Thuasne Cr, S.R.O., Genzyme Corporation, CONMED Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Orthofix International N.V. and Wright Medical Group, Inc..
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Biomet, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Ossur hf., Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Cr, S.R.O., Genzyme Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Wright Medical Group, Inc., DJO Finance LLC, Orthofix International N.V., BSN medical GmbH, Globus Medical, Inc., Tornier N.V., ArthroCare Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Medartis AG, Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc., K2M, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., KLS Martin, L.P., OsteoMed L.P., MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL, Small Bone Innovations, Inc., Ferring International Center S.A., Seikagaku Corporation, Ohio Willow Wood, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Endolite, Anika Therapeutics, Inc
