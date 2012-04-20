New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017- Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Europe Wound Care Management market - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Wound Care Management market..
- Key players covered include Coloplast A/S, HARTMANN GROUP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Covidien plc, ConvaTec and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coloplast A/S, HARTMANN GROUP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Covidien plc, ConvaTec, ArjoHuntleigh, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., SIGVARIS, Inc., Nycomed International Management GmbH, Laboratoires Urgo, Baxter International Inc., BSN medical GmbH, 3M Health Care, Johnson & Johnson, Invacare Corporation, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Limited, Sidhil Limited, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Julius Zorn, Inc., Ossur hf., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Medela AG, IGROBE Rodar SL, Vygon SA
