Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- Canadean's 'European Leading Department Stores- Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' compares the strength of the leading department stores in Europe relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the department stores channel.
The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation. As such, it provides an easy-to-use analysis which highlights the companies that are setting the benchmark performance in their channel of operation.
Key Highlights
Marks and Spencer was the strongest performer of the leading department stores in Europe, but it was not the strongest performer in all areas.
Marks and Spencer was also the top performer under the scale and growth pillar. It also performed strongly under the operational efficiency pillar. However, its performance in financial performance pillar was comparable to the channel average.
Ernes performance was very weaker than the channel average in all areas.
The department store chains are facing increasing levels of competition from hypermarkets, discounters and online retailers, which has intensified further since the onset of global economic slowdown in 2008. While the Western Europe is facing market stagnation, Eastern Europe offers lucrative growth opportunities for department stores.
Scope
The report provides a peer group benchmarking analysis of leading department stores in Europe. The peer group is selected from our Retailer Company Benchmark Database which covers the leading 1,000 global retailers. The peer groups covered includes leading public department stores based in Europe.
The retailers covered in the report are:
- Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik AS
- Debenhams Plc
- Ermes Department Stores Plc
- Home Retail Group Plc
- Laura Ashley Holdings Plc
- Marks and Spencer Group Plc
- Stockmann Plc
Why get this report?
- Understand the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of the players covered, both compared to each other, as well as for the average performance of retailers in this channel around the world.
- Detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" provide clear, concise "at a glance" analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics. While more detailed data provides the granular detail behind these concise analyses.
- Gain a detailed knowledge of the best in class performance levels amongst the retailers covered in order to benchmark both competitor performance as well as that of your own company.
