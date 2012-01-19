New Pharmaceuticals research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
As the market evolves over the next decade current market leaders will lose patent expiry and become subject to generic competition. What's in the pipeline and which companies and products will prosper?
Pain affects around 1.5 billion people worldwide. In most cases, pain is temporary and easily treated with commonly available analgesics. For some people, however, pain is a debilitating, chronic condition. In Europe, an estimated 20% of the population suffers from chronic pain. As the population ages, the number of people with chronic pain is increasing, particularly from conditions such as osteoarthritis. Chronic pain is also associated with cancer. An estimated 30% of all cancer patients are in pain with the proportion more than doubling among people with late-stage cancer. In recent years, drug development in pain therapy has been focused mainly on reformulations of existing therapies and alternative modes of drug delivery in order to improve the safety and efficacy of existing drug groups.
Drugs of the future
This report identifies 75 agents in clinical development for pain indications, of which 26 are in development for neuropathic pain. Among these, six are specifically targeting postherpetic neuralgia. Other indications specified, include: diabetic peripheral neuropathy, central neuropathic pain due to spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis (MS), neuropathic pain in cancer, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and painful neuropathies affecting AIDS patients. Nociceptive pain indications being targeted by developers,
include: osteoarthritis pain and chronic low back pain.
While highly competitive, pain remains a sector of high unmet clinical need with excellent opportunities in niche markets
