New Market Report - Expandable Polystyrene Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Expandable Polystyrene Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of the UK Expandable Polystyrene industry. The research presents Expandable Polystyrene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the UK Expandable Polystyrene industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Expandable Polystyrene industry market dynamics in the UK from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the EPS industry in the UK

- Benefit from advanced insight on the EPS industry in the UK



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85722/expandable-polystyrene-eps-industry-outlook-in-the-uk-to-2016-market-size-price-trends-and-trade-balance.html