Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- GlobalData's new report "Fayetteville Shale in the US, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the shale gas exploration and development activities in the Fayetteville shale. The report provides an overview of the location, infrastructure and exploration and development activities of the Fayetteville shale. The report also provides details of the major companies that operate in the shale along with their coverage in the different counties of Arkansas. The Fayetteville shale is one of the largest and highly concentrated natural gas resources in the US. The Fayetteville shale is located in Arkansas in the Arkoma Basin. The shale play has large amounts of undiscovered and technically recoverable hydrocarbon reserves. The shale is as deep as 1,000 to 7,000 feet with a thickness of 20 to 200 feet.
Scope
The report analyzes the Fayetteville gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Fayetteville shale.
- Discussion of major issues and drivers affecting shale gas exploration in the Fayetteville shale.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of the shale gas exploration in the Fayetteville shale, with details of the major companies operating in the region.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Fayetteville shale play. It also provides forecasts for Fayetteville shale production from 2012-2020.
- Coverage and an overview of operations in the Fayetteville shale play.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Fayetteville shale play from 2008-2012.
- Details of major infrastructure developments in the play over the past years are given.
- Discussion of the cost per well and finding and development costs in the Fayetteville shale.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Fayetteville shale gas exploration market in the US
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Fayetteville shale gas exploration market in the US
- Plan your strategies based on the expected developments in shale gas exploration activities in the US
- Understand the competitive landscape of the shale gas market in the Fayetteville shale
- Remain informed of the key developments in this potentially game changing shale market
