Fast Market Research recommends "Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, a-glucanase & Mannase), & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others)-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Feed additives have now become an essential part of globally increasing meat production industry value chain. Most of the feed additives are used in micro quantities in the form of injectable, pellets, liquids, and powders. There are variety of feed additives available that are used in different quantities and concentrations depending upon the type of animal and feed. Nutritional feed additives are amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that provide essential nutrition to the animal in order to gain lean meat and higher muscle mass at a faster rate. Non-nutritional feed additives protect animal against diseases, improve its digestive system, aid in reproduction, and reduce phosphate content in the livestock waste. Antibiotics, hormones, probiotics & prebiotics, and enzymes are few of the major non-nutritive feed additives. The global feed enzyme market is a fast growing segment of the feed additives market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report estimates the market size of the global feed enzyme market in terms of value and volume. It studies the market in various regions and key countries from each region. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in detail for the same. Market share by major players and countries have also been discussed in this report. We have also profiled leading players of this industry including AB Vista (U.K.), Adisseo France S.A.S (France), Chr. Hansen (Denmark) and BASF SE (Germany).
Increasing population trends support the meat market globally, hence leading to a growth in the demand for feed enzymes. Non starch polysaccharide enzymes (NSP) dominate the market share in terms of value. Protease enzyme shows promising growth across all regions, with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2013 to 2018. Growing meat consumption in Asian subcontinent creates resultant demand for poultry and swine meat, and in turn for NSP and phytase enzymes.
Feed enzymes accelerate the bio chemical reactions in animals in order to support life. These enzymes are added to pig, poultry, cattle, and aqua to enhance the production efficiency. The major function of feed enzymes is to increase the digestibility of animals; like phytase is used in the animal feed to break down the protein consumed by the animals which enhances their digestibility. Some enzymes improve the fat absorption and starch digestibility that adds to the well-being of animals and reduces the mortality. Swine feed segment dominated the market share, and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.5%. In terms of volume, poultry feed dominated the market scenario with a 44.0% share in 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Aqua Feed Market By End Consumption (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Others), By Additives, (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Others), By Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Asia-Pacific - Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control & Others) & Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Others) - Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- North America Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018
- Europe Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), By Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control And Others) And By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds And Others): Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market By Type (Inorganic, Organic & Bio-Based) & Application (Building & Construction, Cold Storage, HVAC, Textile, Thermal Energy Storage, Electronics) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market - by Types [Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi Tubular], Configuration [Internal (Submerged/Immersed) & External (Sidestream)] & Applications - Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Metering (Chemical Injection / Dosing) Pump Market By Type & Application - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Refrigerant Market - Hydro Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC), Hydrocarbon (HC), Inorganic (Ammonia, Carbon dioxide) - Trends & Forecasts to 2018