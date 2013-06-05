New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Despite strong growth over the review period, the credit market in Russia is expected to feel the effects of a less certain economic outlook. The Russian economy entered 2013 on a positive note with high consumer confidence; however, activity then began to slow down. This was strongly influenced by waning demand from Europe for commodities, slowing growth in China and sluggish economic activity globally. In this climate, both the government and banks had increasing concerns about the stability...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands
- Financial Cards and Payments in Taiwan
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in Germany
- Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in France
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines
- Financial Cards and Payments in Singapore
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden