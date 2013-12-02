Fast Market Research recommends "Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use (Food, Beverage, Personal Care & Pharmaceutical), Material (Polypropylene, BOPP, CPP, Polyethylene, EVOH, PA, BOPET, PVC, Aluminum, Paper, Cellulosic) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The flexible packaging market is considered to be one of the most dynamic packaging markets exhibiting diversified types of packaging and materials used across the regions. This report estimates the market size of the global flexible packaging market in terms of revenue and volume. Food, beverage, personal care products, and pharmaceutical industries are the most important constituents of consumer packaged goods. Food packaging dominates the market share in terms of value as well as volume. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The flexible packaging market is broadly divided on the basis of raw materials used such as polypropylene, polyethylene, EVOH, PA, BOPET, PVC, cellulosic, aluminum, and paper. With a huge market potential and growing consumer preference, the market is likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
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In the current packaging environment, flexible packaging is an important packaging solution for a saturated industry. Flexible packaging plays a vital role in protecting and extending the shelf life of end-products. A variety of resins may be used for conversion and developing the required packaging solutions. Depending on the characteristics of the end-product and value to be offered by packaging, the selection of resins and packaging type is decided. The right packaging type is essential to preserve the end-products such as food, beverage, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals and prevent untoward chemical reactions endangering the consumer's health. Hence, an efficient and suitable packaging solution is imperative for every product.
The flexible packaging market consists of various stake holders such as packaging manufacturers, traders, distributors, and raw material suppliers of food, beverage, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and end-users. The companies enjoying substantial market share are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Mondi (South Africa), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), and Sonoco Products (U.S.). Key industry players are increasing their business and consolidating their presence by pursuing mergers and acquisitions in potential markets. Top six players in flexible packaging industry held a market share of around 58.0% indicating participation of a large number of players in this market. This fragmented industry structure is primarily due to the availability of number of pack types and raw materials used for flexible packaging.
Flexible Packaging: Market Revenue, by Material, 2012 & 2018 ($Million)
Flexible Packaging Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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