New Market Report: Food Preservatives Market - Industry Analysis and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)

Food preservation is the process of treating and handling food to stop or slow down getting spoiled and allows for longer storage. It falls under category of Food Additives. Food Preservatives are the additives that are used to inhibit the growth of bacteria, molds and yeasts in the food. The report analysis additives which are manufactured from the natural sources such as corn and chemical based additives. Preservation usually involves preventing the growth of bacteria, yeasts, fungi, and other micro-organisms. Direct additives are intentionally added to foods for a particular purpose. The report segments the market by its functions into antioxidants like BHA, BHT and chelating agents and enzyme attackers.



Major application segments are captured like dairy, bakery, snacks, confectionary and beverage. The report also segments by geography such as North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of World. Market forecasts are provided for each region for the period of 2011 through 2016. Information contained in the report includes market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, market & product trends, price trends and regulations. Competitive information includes market shares of leading producers, key developments, strategy deployed to win, M&A's and JV's of key manufacturers. The report profiles leading companies such as BASF, DOw Chemicals, Lucid group, etc.



Key questions answered



- Which are the high-growth segments and how is the market segmented in terms of applications and components?

- What are market estimates and forecasts; which markets are doing well and which are not?

- Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

- Which are the key playing fields? Which are the winning edge imperatives?

- How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling end products;

- What are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines? Who is doing what?

- What are the potential applications of Food preservatives?



