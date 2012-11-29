New Market Report: Food Retail - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Food Retail - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Food Retail - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Food Retail industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the food retail industry and had a total market value of $1,503.6 billion in 2011.
Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 20.2% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the food retail industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $451.9 billion in 2011.
Brazil is expected to lead the food retail industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $667.5 billion in 2016.
