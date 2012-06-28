New Market Report: FPSOs will Play a Key Role in Pre-salt Oil and Gas Projects in Brazil

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Offshore projects contribute over 90% to Brazil's oil and gas production of about 860 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), owing to the rapid development of deep water and ultra deep water oil and gas projects in the country. The country's major offshore development started in 2007 with the discovery of the Tupi oil field, which is expected to hold 5-8 billion barrels of resources. Subsequently, the country's pre-salt development activities have now extended to neighboring areas such as the Campos and Espiritu Santo basins, which have witnessed several major discoveries. Brazil's government is focusing on the development of offshore oil and gas activities, especially in pre-salt and post-salt areas. FPSOs are expected to play a key role in the development of deep water and ultra deep water projects in Brazil. Currently, about 40+ FPSOs are expected to be developed globally by 2015, of which Petrobras alone plans to add 12 in Brazil.
The report highlights the plans announced by Petrobras in developing its FPSOs and how these are expected to play a key role in offshore oil and gas development in Brazil.
The report indentifies how the country has been witnessing significant production levels from its offshore projects, mainly due to the accelerated development of deep water and ultra deep water projects and how major FPSO's engaged in this will contribute for the overall industry development.
The report also provides details of key planned FPSO's that will be taken up by Petrobras.
Develop a sound understanding of the Brazil FPSO market, and identify the most lucrative segments to leverage on the growth oppurtunities available in the oil & gas market in Brazil.
