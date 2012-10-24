New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "France Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- GlobalData’s new report, “France Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others” provides key market data on the France Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories – Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthobiologics, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
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This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories – Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthobiologics, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Orthopedic Prosthetics.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the France Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Biomet, Inc.and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the France Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Biomet, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, B. Braun Medical Inc., Ossur hf., Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Cr, S.R.O., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Tornier N.V., Orthofix International N.V., CONMED Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, BSN medical GmbH, Globus Medical, Inc., DJO Finance LLC, ArthroCare Corporation, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Medartis AG, KLS Martin, L.P., MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL, Ferring International Center S.A., Small Bone Innovations, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ohio Willow Wood, Touch Bionics Limited, Exactech, Inc.
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