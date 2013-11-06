New Market Report: France Power Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "France Power Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- President Hollande may have to re-think his government's bold decision to phase out the use of nuclear power in France. A parliamentary commission found that the government's current deadline - of reducing nuclear power's share of the electricity-generating mix to 50% by 2025 (from around 75% in 2012) - will lead to price shocks, posing problems for France's economic recovery and ability to attract foreign direct investment. Other indicators that the nuclear power phase out is unrealistic come from the renewable energy sector: we continue to see a lack of progress in France's offshore wind programme, with only a fraction of the 667MW target in its National Renewable Energy Action Plan being installed, while the Union of Solar Energy Professionals has called for decisive government action to restore confidence in the solar power market. As such, we do not expect that nuclear electricity generating capacity will fall over the course of our 10-year forecast period.
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BMI estimates that French power generation in 2012 climbed to 538.4 terawatt hours (TWh), representing year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 1.5%. Overall thermal generation climbed by an estimated 0.7% y-oy, while hydroelectric generation is estimated to have increased by 13.6%. BMI estimates that the use of non-hydro renewables grew by 5.7% in 2012.
Key trends and developments in the French electricity market:
- France's Parliamentary Office for Evaluation of Scientific and Technological Options (OPECST) found in a report published in September 2013 that France is at risk of exposure to pricing shocks in the electricity sector if the government does not delay its planned phase out of nuclear power.
- Electricite de France (EDF) revealed in September 2013 that it is in discussions with financial institutions over the sale of its electricity transmission unit, RTE. The sale could generate funds for EDF, required for upgrading plans at its nuclear power plants, and to cut debt.
- France's energy agenda may take a new turn following President Francois Hollande's decision to remove Energy and Environment Minister Delphine Batho from her post in July 2013, following her vocal criticism of cuts to her budget. Batho had been tasked with leading the debate as to how France can diversify its electricity mix, reducing dependence on nuclear power and raising the percentage of electricity generated by renewable sources of power. Batho is also an opponent of shale gas exploration.
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