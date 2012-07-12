New Market Report: France Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile

New Consumer Goods research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- France benefits from a diversified and dense transportation network. The road network is the dominant approach for land-based movements. In 2010, the French government released a draft plan called 'Avant-Projet au Schema National des Infrastructures de Transports' for transportation infrastructure investments over the next two decades. As part of the plan, the government plans to allocate EURXX billion for the project, of which nearly XX%, will be allocated to high-speed rail, XX% to bus lines, subways and urban trams, XX% to ports and waterways and the remaining XX% to roads and airports.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the transportation market in France:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It details historical values for the transportation industry in France for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the transportation market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report profiles the top transportation companies in France"
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the transportation industry in France
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the transportation market in France, along with key market trends and growth opportunities"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Societe Air France, Brit Air SA, Transavia France S.A.S, Sixt SAS, Europcar Groupe S.A.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- France Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Mexican Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Chinese Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Brazilian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- The Brazilian Car Rental Market to 2016 - Market Profile
- The Indian Car Rental Market to 2016 - Market Profile